Baltimore Orioles Still Named Fit for Seattle Mariners Three-Time All-Star Pitcher
With the start of the regular season closing in for the Baltimore Orioles, the team will be hoping that they have done enough this winter to replace some departing stars.
The Orioles knew they had two key players hitting free agency, and with a new ownership group in place, there was an opportunity for the franchise to spend and keep their leading home run hitter and ace from departing.
While they did open up their wallets, it wasn’t to keep either player.
Baltimore did a nice job of replacing Santander’s production with the signings of Gary Sanchez and Tyler O’Neill. Furthermore, they have a plethora of talented young hitters either in the Majors or arriving soon. However, they didn’t do a good job of replacing Corbin Burnes.
This winter, the Orioles signed Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano, neither of whom are an ace like Burnes.
Since the starting rotation is still lacking a bit, making another addition is something that has to be considered.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report stated they are a team that still makes a lot of sense for three-time All-Star Luis Castillo.
“Nonetheless, the Orioles kicked the tires on Castillo and still fit him on paper.”
Since Baltimore is still lacking some talent in the front-end of the starting rotation, Castillo does make a lot of sense for the team.
The three-time All-Star has had a really solid career and has been pitching well for the Seattle Mariners.
In 2024, he totaled a 11-12 record with a 3.64 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 175.1 innings pitched. The strikeout numbers dipped a touch last campaign, but Castillo has proven to be a work horse with at least 150 innings pitched in each of the last four seasons.
The potential issue in any deal is going to be his contract.
He is due about $25 million per season for the next three years, which is a significant amount to pay for an Orioles franchise that still is mindful of their spending.
However, the Mariners would likely be willing to eat some of that if it helps improve what a potential return would be.
Due to Seattle still being desperate for some help in the lineup, Baltimore is an excellent trade partner on paper.
While the Mariners might wait to see how the season develops and if they can contend in the 2025, Castillo will likely be a name frequently mentioned as a trade chip ahead of the trade deadline, something that could cause the Orioles to bit since he is still a good fit.