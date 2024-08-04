Baltimore Orioles Still Questioned About One Issue After Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles addressed many of their needs during the MLB trade deadline, specifically in the starting rotation. With three of their starting pitchers suffering season-ending injuries, it was obvious what Mike Elias needed to do. To say he did so would be an understatement, as Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers should be great additions.
Rogers struggled in his first outing, but it'd be unfair to judge him off one start with the team.
Outside of the rotation, there were other areas that they could've addressed a bit more, which could come back to hurt in a few months. The Orioles added Seranthony Dominguez and left-hander Gregory Soto from the Philadelphia Phillies during the trade deadline, but given how both of them have thrown throughout the year, it's tough to say that they're going to be the perfect answers.
And with how Craig Kimbrel has thrown out of the bullpen, it leads to even more worries about what could happen in October. If Felix Bautista was fully healthy, this wouldn't be an issue. However, the flame-throwing right-handed closer hasn't pitched at all this season and isn't expected to return until 2025.
With Kimbrel's struggles, Jake Rill of MLB.com questioned if he can be trusted down the stretch.
"General manager Mike Elias expressed confidence in Kimbrel on Wednesday, despite the 36-year-old closer’s recent struggles. Before throwing a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday’s 10-4 win over the Blue Jays, Kimbrel had a 13.50 ERA with two blown saves and a loss over his previous five appearances. The veteran struggled during the Phillies’ 2023 National League Championship Series appearance (a 12.00 ERA in four outings).
"The club added righty Seranthony Domínguez and lefty Gregory Soto from Philadelphia at the Trade Deadline, bolstering the back end of a bullpen that could shift around roles if Kimbrel’s issues become prolonged."
Baltimore could look at the scenario with Kimbrel in a few different ways. For one, few relievers in their careers have put up similar numbers to what he has. If history is going to repeat itself, it's in his favor. However, at 36 years old, there's a good chance that he's never going to reach the same heights that he once did.
Before some of these rough outings, he had a 2.10 ERA. He's also struck out 59 and 40 innings pitched. So, he wasn't exactly bad for much of the campaign.
His ERA currently sits at 3.38, but that's because of a few bad outings recently. Those can't be erased, and of course, the Orioles are allowed to worry, but he should be trusted. He's earned it at this point in his career.