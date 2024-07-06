Baltimore Orioles Tabbed ‘Potential Fit’ for Newly Rumored Right-Handed Closer
The first-place Baltimore Orioles are starting to make separation in the loaded American League East as the New York Yankees continue to struggle. Going 2-8 over their last 10 games, the Yankees are giving the Orioles every opportunity to take over the division.
Despite being one of the youngest teams in baseball, they've done just that. What's even more impressive is that while New York has struggled, Baltimore hasn't even reached the top of their game yet.
There's a strong argument to be made that they can be even better than they have been.
And with the trade deadline coming up, the expectation is for them to land more talent and solidify the division. Offering one of the top farm systems in baseball, if not the top, the Orioles are in as good of a position as any around the league to add talent.
Pitching is the focus heading into the next few weeks. With three starters out for the rest of the season due to season-ending injuries, they'll need to address that issue.
Baltimore's bullpen, which hasn't been horrible by any means, could also improve.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed trade candidates, including closer Kirby Yates. Feinsand named the Orioles as a fit for the right-handed veteran.
"Yates’ one-year, $4.5 million deal is proving to be a tremendous one for the Rangers, as the lefty has a 0.92 ERA and 11 saves through his first 29 appearances. Yates had a 1.13 ERA in eight June outings, striking out 13 batters across eight innings, a 14.6 K/9 rate.
"The 37-year-old made his postseason debut last October with the Braves, and if the Rangers can’t get back in the race in the coming weeks, Yates -- who ranks in the top 3 percentile inxERA, xBA, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage and barrel percentage-- could find himself dealt to a bullpen-needy contender before the end of the month."
Yates, 37 years old, was one of the top closers in baseball just a few seasons ago. He dealt with injuries that caused struggles, but he's been as reliable as they come for parts of his career.
So far, he's posted a 0.92 ERA and WHIP while striking out 41 in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
For a team as young as Baltimore, landing a veteran is always a wise decision. Yates has plenty of playoff experience, too, which is exactly what this team needs as they head into October looking to play much better than they did in 2023.