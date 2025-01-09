Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Named Among AL Rookie of the Year Favorites
The Baltimore Orioles obviously have one of the best young cores of hitting in the entire MLB and have become relevant again by hitting on numerous draft picks and developing them correctly.
From Gunnar Henderson to Colton Cowser and Adley Rutschman, the Orioles are in extremely good hands. But just as impressive as the ones who have already come up to the big leagues and started to make an impact are the collection of prospects waiting to carve out a spot for themselves in a young talented Baltimore lineup.
Jackson Holliday is no longer technically considered a 'prospect' after 60 games played in 2024, but he will look to take the next step and prove why he was so highly touted and the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft.
But there's one player who's still coming up the pipe that's expected by those in the know to take a major leap from his end of season debut in 2024.
According to an MLB.com survey of general managers, scouting departments, and executives across the league as to who could win the American League Rookie of the Year, baseball's No. 8 prospect in Coby Mayo was right in the thick of the conversation.
Securing 14.9% of the total vote, Mayo came in fourth place in vote share for the prestigious honor. Tied for first was No. 3 overall prospect outfielder Roman Anthony of the Boston Red Sox and No. 5 overall prospect right-handed pitcher Jackson Jobe of the Detroit Tigers, each sharing 19.1% of the vote. No. 14 overall prospect Jasson Domínguez of the New York Yankees came in just ahead of Mayo with 17% of the vote.
Mayo made his MLB debut at the tail end of the 2024 season and struggled tremendously. In the very small sample size of just 46 at bats in 17 games, he posted a batting average and slugging percentage below .100, an OPS of just .293, and no home runs yet despite being a masher in the minor leagues.
While of course both fans and Mayo himself would have loved his initial debut to be more productive, clearly those who watch the game closest have not issued any sort of cause for concern or pressing of the panic button.
He has been absolutely dominant over the last two seasons of minor league ball in every level including Triple-A. Mayo has belted 54 home runs, hit for an average over .290, and an OPS of .295 in the last two years along with a ridiculous slugging percentage of .578.
Just because the 23-year-old didn't burst onto the scene immediately at the MLB level does not mean he's not going to be a tremendous player. Give him some time and watch him start to rake next season for the Orioles once he gets on the field.