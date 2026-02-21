Former Orioles Gold Glove Winner Signs with Cardinals

This former infielder for the Baltimore Orioles has found a new home just in time for the upcoming season.

Ramón Urías, who had played with the Orioles from 2020 to 2025, reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Urías will have a $1.5 million salary for 2026, and can make an additional $2 million from plate appearance incentives; the deal also includes a $500,000 buyout on a mutual option for 2027. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat was the first to report that a deal was imminent, while Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the contract details.

Free-agent infielder Ramón Urías in agreement with Cardinals on one-year, $2M contract. Salary of $1.5M in 2026 with $500K buyout on 2027 mutual option. Deal also includes $2M in incentives based on plate appearances. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 21, 2026

The 31-year-old made his major league debut with Baltimore in 2020, playing 10 games and logging a .967 OPS in 27 plate appearances. In 2021, Urías played in 85 games and hit .279/.361/.412 with seven home runs and 38 RBI.

Urías spent time at second base, third base and shortstop in 2021, but would become the Orioles' full-time third baseman in 2022; this would be his calling card, as the Mexico native recorded 14 Defensive Runs Saved and was worth eight Outs Above Average. He won the Gold Glove Award at third base that year, and chipped in a .248/.305/.414 slash line with 16 home runs and a career-best 2.6 fWAR.

With the Orioles choosing to sell at the 2025 trade deadline, Urías was part of the team's departures as he was flipped to the Houston Astros for right-handed pitcher Twine Palmer. The 2025 season was a down year for Urías at the plate, logging just a .675 OPS and 87 wRC+, but his solid play in the field still made him worth 1.1 fWAR. In contrast to his time with the Orioles, Urías primarily played second base with the Astros.

Read More: What the Jordan Westburg Injury Means For the Orioles

Urías is a player who would be useful for the Orioles at the moment, as the team's infield was suddenly struck with injuries. Jackson Holliday (hamate bone) and Jordan Westburg (oblique strain and UCL tear) will both miss Opening Day, while Westburg's elbow injury could sideline him long-term if surgery is deemed necessary. Holliday is the team's primary second baseman, and Westburg has split time between second and third; with Urías having experience at both positions and a solid (but unspectacular) bat, he would help keep the infield stable if he was still in Baltimore.

Overall, Urías finished his Orioles tenure with a .259/.324/.404 slash line, 47 home runs, 205 RBI, a 105 OPS+ and 6.0 fWAR in 506 games played. He will aim to get substantial playing time for a rebuilding Cardinals squad; as for the Orioles themselves, they will look to navigate the losses of Holliday and Westburg with options such as Blaze Alexander, the recently re-acquired Bryan Ramos and young prospect Coby Mayo.

