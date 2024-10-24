Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Will Be Prominent Part of Next Postseason Run
The Baltimore Orioles have some important decisions to make during the upcoming offseason. Chief among them is figuring out what to do with their prominent free agents; right fielder Anthony Santander and starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.
While their needs on the pitching staff are apparent, they can likely overcome Santander departing with the depth they have in the organization.
The Orioles are overflowing with hitting talent. It would not be a surprise to see them get involved in the trade market, dealing from their surplus areas to address other needs.
One of the players who could be on the trade block is first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.
There were rumors ahead of the MLB trade deadline that he was someone the team was making available in trade talks. He remained in Baltimore through the end of the campaign, but he could hit the trade block again.
Mountcastle was solid in 2024 with a OPS+ of 113, hitting 13 home runs and 30 doubles while knocking in 63 in 124 games. He would be a sizable upgrade at the corner for some teams around the league and should have a robust market.
Part of the motivation for the Orioles looking to move him is the expected jump in salary. He could make $2.5 million more in 2025 than he did this past year based on arbitration projections.
Another reason Mountcastle could be made available is the presence of top prospect, Coby Mayo.
His first taste of Major League action wasn’t great, but the No. 8 overall prospect in baseball tore up Triple-A while he was there. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes that he will be the starting first baseman for Baltimore when they make the postseason in 2025.
“Moving him (Mountcastle) would clear a path for top prospect Coby Mayo, who has a higher ceiling, smaller price tag and little left to prove in the minors. The 22-year-old hit .287/.364/.562 with 23 doubles, 22 home runs and 67 RBI in 89 games at Triple-A, though he was just 4-for-41 with 22 strikeouts in limited MLB action,” the MLB expert wrote.
That is too small of a sample size to get worked up about. The talent is clearly there and it would behoove the Orioles to get that kind of potential production into their lineup.
Mayo’s presence will make it easier for the team to trade Mountcastle, trying to fill other voids present on the Major League roster.