Baltimore Orioles Named Potential Trade Partner for Seattle Mariners Ace
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the winter with the hopes of having a strong offseason and continuing to build on the success in recent years.
After a long rebuild, the Orioles have established themselves as one of the best teams in the American League the last couple of seasons. Baltimore has been able to win nearly 200 games the past two years, and has made the playoffs each year.
However, while they have seen a lot of regular season success, they have yet to have any success in the postseason.
Last offseason, the Orioles made a big splash to try and fix that, as they made a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for Corbin Burnes. The talented right-hander was very good for Baltimore, but despite a masterful performance in the Wild Card Round, the Orioles were unable to win a game in the postseason.
When Baltimore made the trade for Burnes, they knew he would be hitting free agency as arguably the best pitcher on the market. However, even though he will be a free agent, the Orioles could certainly still bring him back if they open up their wallets for what will be a massive deal.
Whether they bring back their ace in free agency or not, Baltimore might look to trade and trade for a pitcher once again this offseason. Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report linked the Orioles to Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert.
Going after another starting pitcher this offseason makes a lot of sense for the Orioles, and a potential deal for Gilbert would be an interesting one.
Last year, the Mariners had one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, but despite their great work on the mound, they missed the playoffs. While their pitching was great, their offense was equally bad.
Now, the Mariners could look to address that in free agency, or they could trade one of their pitchers for some lineup help. Considering Baltimore is known for their talented young hitters, a potential trade match makes sense.
Gilbert was a first-time All-Star in 2024 and proved he can a top-end of the rotation type of pitcher. Last campaign, the right-hander totaled a 9-12 record, 3.23 ERA, and led the majors with 208.2 innings pitched and a fantastic 0.887 WHIP.
If the Orioles were to lose Burnes in free agency, a pitcher the caliber of Gilbert would be a solid place to start as a replacement. However, if Baltimore is looking to take the next step toward being a contender, adding another elite pitcher would be helpful.