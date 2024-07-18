Baltimore Orioles Top Trade Target Reacts to Rumors of Getting Traded
In what was a tougher first half than some had imagined due to injuries, the first-place Baltimore Orioles did what they had to do. Having more than a one-game lead in the American League East would've certainly been welcomed, but after trailing the New York Yankees for much of the first few months, they can't complain too much.
The Orioles are set up well for success with the second half of the season approaching, as their injury-derailed starting rotation should be getting a big boost in the coming weeks with the trade deadline on July 30.
All of the focus for Baltimore will be on the starting pitching department. It's the one clear area the team needs to improve, and with plenty of starters on the market, the chances of landing at least one are all but guaranteed.
It'll be interesting to see the approach the front office takes as there are some high-level arms available. Those players would likely require a big haul, but they have more than enough in the farm system to get that done.
One rumored target has been Garrett Crochet, who's been one of the top starting pitchers in Major League Baseball this year.
Crochet has been a rumored Orioles target over much of the past month, and for good reason, as he's exactly the type of arm this team needs.
The left-hander addressed the trade rumors with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, showing gratitude for being in this position.
“It's not something I necessarily expected, just with my age, but at the same time, it's a testament to the season that I'm having,” Crochet said.
“I think that when you're having a season like this, maybe the potential returns outweigh what you're receiving right now. I don't know. I'm not the guy to make that call. I think it's a huge compliment that the value that I'm able to provide my team right now someone else also wants.”
Crochet is still just 25 years old and doesn't hit free agency until 2027, making his value even higher. However, for Baltimore, that's exactly the type of arm they should be targeting.
Controllable and cheap arms are more valuable than anything in baseball, and with the pending free agency of Corbin Burnes, they need to be smart in what they do to save money.
Even if it requires them to move a massive haul, Crochet has proven to be worth it. In 107 1/3 innings, he's posted a 3.02 ERA, 2.36 FIP and has 150 strikeouts.