Orioles trade former Gold Glove infielder Ramón Urías to Astros
As expected, the Baltimore Orioles are using the 2025 MLB trade deadline to offload some veteran contracts.
In their latest move, the club has traded infielder Ramón Urías to the Houston Astros, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Coming back in the deal is right-handed pitcher Twine Palmer, first reported by Brian McTaggert.
The O's made one of the first big moves of the deadline season last week, trading lefty reliever Gregory Soto to the New York Mets in exchange for minor league pitchers Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster.
Urías is having a solid season, slashing .248/.300/.388 with 8 homers and 34 RBIs in 77 games. With the ability to play anywhere in the infield, the 31-year-old brings strong defensive versatility.
But with Houston's All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes sidelined for at least two months with a hamstring injury, Urías will likely figure into the position where he picked up a Gold Glove in 2022 and has started 66 games this season.
With Houston atop the AL West division with a 62-47 record, an established piece like Urías will be valuable in continuing a playoff push without a key contributor in Paredes.
Urías spent all five of his major league seasons in Baltimore after a tremendous four-year stretch for Diablos Rojos del Mexico in the Mexican League, where he slashed 340/.433/.577 with 19 home runs in 106 games.
In offloading the veteran infielder's contract, Baltimore acquired a 20-year-old pitching prospect in Palmer. The right-hander has an impressive 2.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 13 appearances this season for Low-A affiliate Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Palmer stands 6 feet 5 inches tall, and was 37th among Astros prospects in FanGraphs' recent rankings.
With their five-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, the Orioles remain in last place in the AL East. The club will surely remain active in the trade market before Thursday's 6 PM deadline.