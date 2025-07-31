Orioles trade former Gold Glove infielder Ramón Urías to Astros

Twine Palmer, the Orioles’ return for Ramón Urías, was ranked 37th on Houston’s farm by FanGraphs.



Palmer, 20, is 6-foot-5 with a 2.13 ERA and 25.1% SO rate in Low-A.



He’s faced 175 batters this season and allowed only 3 extra-base hits. pic.twitter.com/md6e223C7r