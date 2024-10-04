Baltimore Orioles Unlikely To Bring Back Two Disappointing Trade Deadline Adds
With the Baltimore Orioles now eliminated from the postseason, it's time to shift the focus to how the team is going to look the next time they take the field.
At least two players that were added at the trade deadline are unlikely to be back thanks to some expensive team options that don't make sense to take after disappointing years.
Tim Smart of BirdsWatcher pointed out Eloy Jimenez and Seranthony Dominguez as two players that fit this description.
Dominguez was one of the shocking moves that the Orioles made at the trade deadline as they sent Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies to get the flame-throwing reliever and outfielder Cristian Pache.
Hays hasn't been too different of a player with the Phillies, posting a .256/.275/.672 slashing line in 22 games since the trade. Pache had just one plate appearance for Baltimore before being let go and subsequently picked up by the Miami Marlins.
As for Dominguez, however, he ended up playing a major role down the stretch for the Orioles. After the implosion of Craig Kimbrel reached a point of no return, Baltimore handed the closer role to the other former Philadelphia hurler.
He was coming off of a poor start to the year for the Phillies and looked to change things for the better in a new environment.
The 29-year-old was wildly inconsistent yet again and ended up posting a 3.97 ERA over 25 games with 10 saves on the year.
While he is a fine player to have in the bullpen, his club option of $8 million is far too much for a reliever that hasn't finished a season with a sub-3.00 ERA since 2018.
It ended up being a fine trade, he was fine in the Wild Card round against the Kansas City Royals, but the relationship is likely over.
Even more expensive to bring back would be Jimenez, who has a $16.5 million club option on the table with no chance of the Orioles deciding to pick that up.
His trade was a complete shock and also ended up being a complete flop.
The 27-year-old was having a career-worst season with the Chicago White Sox before the trade, but there was hope that a more positive environment could help bring his OPS back up north of .800.
Over his 33 games with Baltimore, however, he posted just a .232/.270/.316 slashing line and ended up getting sent to the minors ahead of the postseason.
Cutting ties with both of these trade deadline acquisitions seems like the best course of business for the Orioles front office.