Is Baltimore Orioles Veteran Outfielder a Possible Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline?
The Baltimore Orioles have begun showing some signs of life recently, currently riding a five-game winning streak.
But, even that amount of recent success hasn’t improved their outlook much, still owning one of the worst records in baseball at 24-36. Baseball-Reference has their playoff odds at virtually zero, given a 0.1% chance to advance.
While the Orioles are not yet ready to be sellers, that is the direction things look to be heading toward for the franchise.
It would be organizational malpractice by general manager Mike Elias not to trade away some of the assets the team has available, especially players who are on expiring deals that don’t look to be part of the long-term plans.
Slugger Ryan O’Hearn, the team’s most consistent hitter this season, is likely their best trade chip right now. Center fielder Cedric Mullins, who was mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the deadline last year and this past winter, is another name to watch.
A surprise trade asset is veteran outfielder Ramon Laureano, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Baltimore this past winter.
He looked done being a contributor at the Major League level with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024, but was rejuvenated with the Atlanta Braves in the second half.
That performnace has been carried over into 2025, with Laureano being one of the most productive hitters on the team to this point.
He has a .266/.320/.532 slash line with six home runs and seven doubles in only 103 plate appearances, recording an OPS+ of 142. 11 RBI and two stolen bases round out the impressive stat line.
Ramon Laureano Could Be Solid Trade Chip for Orioles
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes that is one of the better trade chips that could be available in the league right now, placing him at No. 28 on the updated MLB trade deadline big board.
“Laureano seemed cooked as a productive big leaguer when the Guardians released him last May. But since then, he's hit .287 with a .838 OPS and 16 home runs across 103 games,” he wrote.
Along with the offensive performance, he can help out defensively with the ability to play all three outfield spots.
Better suited for a part-time or platoon role at this point, he would be a great addition to a contending team in need of outfield help, still possessing something in the tank to offer.
The only thing holding him back right now is an injury, as Laureano is on the injured list with a sprained ankle.
It isn’t considered serious, and he should be back on the field well before the deadline to prove he is healthy.