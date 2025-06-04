Former MLB Exec Predicts Which Orioles Players Will Be Moved Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles are playing the best baseball of their season recently, currently riding a four-game winning streak and being victorious in seven out of their last nine contests.
Some players who struggled early in the season are beginning to find their footing and producing at a level the team expected.
Alas, with a 23-36 record, 14 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East, and nine behind the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the last wild card spot, it is hard to envision a postseason push coming.
As a result, the Orioles have been predicted by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
While Baltimore isn’t ready to wave the white flag yet, they have reportedly been informing teams they will be willing to sell should things not turn around.
How much improvement needs to be shown for the Orioles not to start moving pieces is anyone’s guess, but this is a prime market for them to be sellers in.
With some of the other teams out of the playoff race, lacking impact pieces, Baltimore can cash in, making deals with contenders for some of the great players they can make available for trade.
Who could be on the move in Baltimore?
Bowden shared three of the likeliest players to be moved, all on expiring deals, beginning with starting pitcher Zach Eflin.
He was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the trade deadline in 2024 and performed well upon joining the team.
He has been up and down since returning from injury, giving up eight runs against the Washington Nationals in his second start back but firing seven shutout innings agianst the Chicago White Sox in his most recent outing.
The second player Bowden mentioned is center fielder Cedric Mullins, who has been a popular name on the trade market since last year’s deadline.
Baltimore was willing to listen to offers for him despite being in the middle of a playoff race becuase of how many outfielders the team had.
As long as he proves he is healthy before the trade deadline, as he is currently on the injured list with a strained hamstring, plenty of teams will inquire about him.
A great defensive player, he has a solid power/speed combination at the plate with 10 home runs, eight stolen bases and 123 OPS+.
Last but not least is Ryan O’Hearn, who has been the Orioles’ best hitter in 2025.
It would not be a stretch to say he has the most trade value of any player on the roster, producing a .335/.423/.538 slash line with nine home runs, eight doubles and 23 RBI in only 201 plate appearances.
O’Hearn is setting himself up for a nice payday this winter, picking the perfect time for a career year.