MLB Insider Shares Shocking Stance Orioles Are Currently Taking With Team
There isn’t a team in the MLB that has been as disappointing as the Baltimore Orioles during the 2025 regular season.
Expected by virtually everyone to, at the very least, be playoff contenders, if not legitimate World Series threats, they have fallen woefully short of expectations.
Entering play on May 30, the Orioles are a pitiful 19-36, in the cellar of the American League East and already 16 games behind the New York Yankees.
Things don’t look much better in the Wild Card race, with only the Chicago White Sox owning a worse record in the AL. Baltimore is currently 10.5 games behind the Houston Astros, who hold the third Wild Card spot.
As shared by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the Orioles' odds of making the postseason currently sit at 1.3%, a far cry from where they began the year.
What Are Orioles Current Trade Deadline Plans?
Despite their current position, the team isn’t planning to throw in the towel yet on the 2025 campaign, despite being aware that the possibility exists.
“The Baltimore Orioles, while not yet giving up on their season, are informing clubs that if they continue at their present trajectory, they will be sellers at the deadline,” Rosenthal shared.
Giving up on a season before June would be unprecedented, especially for a team that has as much talent on the roster as Baltimore does.
But what signs have there been that a turnaround will be coming at any point?
Their pitching has been porous, and there doesn’t appear to be enough for them to consistently win games, especially given the underwhelming nature of the offense.
Shortstop Gunnar Henderson hasn’t returned to the MVP-caliber performer he was in 2024 and catcher Adley Rutschman’s fall from grace has gone from a second-half swoon to legitimately concerning.
Getting ahead of the market and trading away valuable players now would be in the best interest of the Orioles, especially if they move those who are on expiring contracts.
The longer an acquiring team has them on their roster, the more they will be willing to pay in a trade package.
Baltimore isn’t short on tradeable assets that contenders will value, with center fielder Cedric Mullins and first baseman/designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn being amongst the most popular.