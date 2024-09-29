Baltimore Orioles Young Star Makes Case for Playoff Role in Leadoff Debut
The Baltimore Orioles offense was led off by a new batter on Saturday and the results may have an impact on the postseason lineup.
Jackson Holliday has had quite the rocky rookie season, an unfortunate norm for young Orioles players, but he made the most out of his first nod as a leadoff hitter.
Holliday reached base a career-high five times against the Minnesota Twins as he went three-for-four at the plate with two walks. He didn't drive any batters in, but did cross the plate for a run himself. It was also his first two-walk game.
His batting average is up to .185/.248/.307 on the year. It's certainly not what the team hoped for from the first season of their superstar, but it is better than it was a month ago.
It was just the second time he recorded three-or-more hits in a game for his young career. It's also the most that he's had in over a month.
As the team has not yet reached a decision on what their roster is going to look like in the postseason, it might be worth considering trying Holliday out in this role again as they search for anything to work on the offensive side of things.
“It’s all possible. We’ll have a roster meeting when we get back to town. Everything’s on the table right now,” manager Brandon Hyde on the playoff roster after the game per Jake Rill of MLB.com. “We don’t even know who we’re playing yet. A lot of things can factor into that.”
Holliday may not even make it to the postseason roster, but could play himself into consideration with another good day on Sunday,
The leadoff spot has been a strength for Baltimore this season, with batters slashing an impressive .287/.360/.533 line in that role this season.
It's not about trying to find something to work out of that spot, it's putting Holliday in the best spot to succeed if the team wants to use him in the postseason.
Holliday has been a different player when he plays with confidence. He struggled mightily when he first debuted, but came out of the minor leagues on fire when he finally found his swing again.
He hit his first home run and then proceeded to post a .283/.328/.583 slashing line over a 16 game stretch. When he's on, it can be very dangerous for opposing pitching. There was a reason that he was the best prospect in baseball not long ago.
If getting the leadoff spot gives him the confidence the put together a solid outing again, then it might just be the offensive answer that the team has been searching for with him.