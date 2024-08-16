Baltimore Orioles Young Star Predicted to Win AL Rookie of the Year
The Baltimore Orioles have multiple players in the mix to earn some hardware at the end of the season. While the goal for this ball club is to win a World Series, it's always good to see players get recognition.
With many of the top young players in baseball and some veterans in the mix, they should be well-represented moving forward in terms of awards. Whether that be a Cy Young, MVP, or Rookie of the Year Award, there's a lot to be excited for as an Orioles fan.
The young talent this organization continues to produce has been second to none. The list goes on and on, but rookie Colton Cowser is the latest example.
Cowser was viewed as a high-end prospect and somebody who would make an impact for Baltimore, but he's really impressed in his first full season at the big-league level. Cowser is slashing .247/.326/.452 with 18 home runs and 17 doubles.
The American League rookie class is filled with talent. However, Cowser looks to comfortably be in the lead for the AL Rookie of the Year Award.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes so, too, predicting that the youngster will win the award.
"Cowser looked like he was going to dominate the AL Rookie of the Year race in April, but then came a sustained skid. In 67 games between April 23 and July 14, he managed just a .595 OPS. Since the All-Star break, though, he is batting .320 with six home runs. He's reclaimed the rookie lead for homers, as well as the unofficial honor of the best rookie hitter in the AL.
"The AL Rookie of the Year is Cowser's to lose again...for now."
As Rymer alluded, the award is his, for now. If he has a tough stretch throughout the next month and a half, there's a chance that he won't be in the same position he currently is. However, it'd take somewhat of a miracle for some of the other guys in the mix to catch him.
It's possible that Mason Miller gets some consideration, considering how dominant he's been on the mound, but it's tough to win the award as a relief pitcher.
Cowser will be an important player moving forward, especially with October approaching. If the Orioles are going to win a World Series, it'll take a team effort, even from the young guys on the roster.