Baltimore Orioles Connected To Two All-Star Reliever Trade Targets
The Baltimore Orioles are a team to keep a very close eye on over the next week and a half as a team looking to pull off a blockbuster trade.
Heading into the second half of the season following the All-Star break, the Orioles hold a 58-38 record and are one of the best teams in baseball. Right now, they appear to be a legitimate World Series contender.
Offensively, Baltimore has been a juggernaut all season long. They're capable of putting up runs in bunches each and every game. That offense will be a key driving force down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.
As for their pitching, it has been solid. Both the rotation and bullpen have put in quality work.
That being said, the Orioles seem to have heavy interest in beefing up their pitching staff ahead of the trade deadline.
In their rotation, Baltimore has relied heavily on ace starter Corbin Burnes. It sounds like they would like to get him some help. Two star names have come up in trade rumors, with Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal being linked to the Orioles multiple times.
Looking closer at the bullpen, Baltimore is showing interest in two big names as well.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Orioles have had trade discussions for both Oakland Athletics star closer Mason Miller and Miami Marlins reliever Tanner Scott.
"But even if the Orioles’ more obvious need is the rotation, they are in touch on big relievers, including two All-Stars — ex-Oriole Tanner Scott and even the 103.7 mph-throwing Mason Miller. Miller may not go anywhere, but don’t put it past the Orioles to be able to land both a useful or better starter and reliever."
Not only did Heyman link Baltimore to the two star relievers, he also suggested they could acquire both a bullpen arm and a starter. The Orioles are not thinking of doing something small.
Miller is one of the most sought-after players that could be moved at the trade deadline. On the season, he has appeared in 33 games, compiling a 2.27 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP, a 5.0 K/BB ratio, 15 saves, and just two blown saves. He would be a massive addition for Baltimore.
Scott was also an All-Star this season for the first time. He has played in 39 games this season, recording a 1.34 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 1.8 K/BB ratio, 14 saves, and two blown saves.
Either one of these relievers would boost the Orioles' chances of winning the World Series dramatically.
Expect to continue hearing more rumors about Baltimore. They're looking to swing big. It's the right move to make at this stage of their process and it will be interesting to see what they end up doing.