Baltimore Orioles Young Superstar Named Player With ‘Most to Prove'
The Baltimore Orioles made a smart decision when they called up Jackson Holliday for his second stint with the. Only 20 years old, Holliday is regarded as one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball.
In fact, most rankings have him as the top prospect in the game.
His first stint with the Orioles didn't go as planned, but being as young as he is, it didn't come as much of a surprise. It'd be unfair to judge a 20-year-old in that small of a sample size, and he turned it around in a big way since being called back up.
With two hits in each of his last three games, Holliday is continuing to do what he's done at every step: hit the baseball at an elite level.
However, his level of prospect status brings massive expectations. Baseball fans expect him to be one of the best players in the league right away. Whether that's fair or not, it's a territory that comes with being the type of player he is.
That's exactly why Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named him one of the players in baseball with the most to prove for the remainder of the year.
"Alas, it was moments before that ball left Holliday's bat that the Orioles lost All-Star third baseman Jordan Westburg to a fractured hand. It's a big loss, especially with the Orioles having fallen into a tie with the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.
"The pressure on Holliday therefore isn't just to prove that he is indeed the best prospect in baseball. It's to prove he's ready to help carry the Orioles right now."
Despite Baltimore being in a position to win right now, there still might not be a better team in baseball for him to play for.
Not only does their fan base understand that there are going to be learning curves with some of their prospects, but the front office has also done a great job putting them in a position to succeed.
Sending Holliday down likely didn't help his confidence, but it was the right decision at the time. He was either in his head or just wasn't ready to play at this level. Allowing him to go back down to Triple-A and find his swing again seemed to be the right decision.
He looks to have found it, and the Orioles will be much better than they already were because of it.