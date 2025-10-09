Samuel Basallo gets blunt about sharing Orioles catcher job with Adley Rutschman
The arrival of top prospect Samuel Basallo to the Baltimore Orioles' big league team in late August provided a jolt of optimism among what was an otherwise disappointing 2025 season.
While Basallo turned 21 years old less than a week before he was called up to Baltimore, fans have been clamoring to see him in the MLB ever since he began turning heads in the minor leagues in his first professional campaign back in 2021.
However, Basallo becoming a big leaguer created an interesting problem for the Orioles' front office: he is primarily a catcher, which is the same position as Adley Rutschman.
Having two great options at a position is a good problem to have. But given Rutschman's offensive regression in two straight seasons and the fact that Baltimore could use help in other areas of their roster, some fans felt like Basallo's arrival was the beginning of the end for Rutschman's Orioles tenure, given they might trade him away to make room for Basallo.
This is not the route that Baltimore took. Instead, they have made it clear they don't intend to trade Rutschman, and either he or Basallo will instead split time at catcher in 2026 while also experimenting with Basallo at first base and either guy in the DH spot.
Samuel Basallo Speaks on Adley Rutschman Catcher Split
While one could see why Basallo might have been upset about not being given the Orioles' starting catcher job, it conveyed that this is not the case when speaking with MASN's Roch Kubatko for an October 9 article.
“I think it was good that the organization was able to see me catch a number of games, and even those outside the organization, so looking forward to next year. I’m looking forward to being back there with [Rutschman] and looking forward to seeing how we divide our time back there. Very excited about it," Basallo said.
When reflecting on his first (shortened) MLB season, Basallo added, “I don’t want to talk about specific things, but I think we’ve talked about a number of different topics and things that we need to do better, things that we need to get better at... Many things to work on. I think many things that the game has taught me, so I think going into this offseason, can refocus on a number of different things to work on."
He later said, “My dream came true this year, so I think that’s obviously a great thing, but I wouldn’t say that I’m satisfied with the overall results of the season. I think there are a lot of things that I need to work on and get better at, so looking to do those things... Overall, I’m very thankful for this organization giving me this opportunity to be up here and experience this and learn a lot from it, and just looking forward to putting in the work and trying to win a championship here.”
One has got to appreciate Basallo's optimistic attitude about both himself and his team's future.