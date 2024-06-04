Blue Jays Manager Says Orioles Aren’t 1927 Yankees After Loss
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-2, on Monday night, improving their record to 38-20 for the season.
The O’s are still in second place in the American League East behind the New York Yankees. But with a stacked lineup and a solid pitching rotation Baltimore will certainly have their chances to catch the Yankees.
After the game, Toronto manager John Schneider talked about the game and the opponent. He was impressed, but he made an odd reference to one of baseball’s most-respected teams in talking about the Orioles.
"They’re a good team,” he said, in comments relayed by MLB.com. “I don’t want to sit here and say they’re the ’27 Yankees. They’re not that good, but they’re a really good team... A good night from (Austin) Hays and (Anthony) Santander. That’s how they’re built. They’re built to do damage."
Santander went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Hays hit two home runs and drove in three runs.
While Baltimore is a great team, no one has made the comparison to those mythical Yankees, seriously or otherwise.
In fact, Schenider tried to clarify his original statement.
"Just one more thing. I don’t want to discredit them," he said. "I know I said they’re not the ‘27 Yankees. Please don’t make that the headline. They’re a good team, but you have to find a way to go through their whole lineup. It’s taking nothing away from them."
Those Yankees, the so-called “Murderers’ Row” Yankees, are considered one of baseball’s best teams. Led by Hall-of-Fame sluggers Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, they won 110 games and the World Series, sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates in four games.
This was also the season Ruth hit his American League-best 60 home runs, which stood as the record until Roger Maris broke it in 1961.
The Orioles do have an MVP candidate in Gunnar Henderson, who leads the AL with 19 home runs, and a Rookie of the Year candidate in Colton Cowser.
Baltimore is a team to be reckoned with, but they’re a long way from the 1927 Yankees, whether Schneider meant it or not.