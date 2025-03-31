Bold Orioles Blockbuster Trade Prediction Sees Star Prospect Moved for Elite Ace
The Baltimore Orioles didn’t have any major glaring weaknesses on their roster entering spring training.
Their only concern was whether the strategy they used to fill out their pitching staff was the right one.
In free agency, the team lost ace Corbin Burnes to the Arizona Diamondbacks after he agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal. They made a strong effort to keep him around, but it didn't seem like they pursued any of the front-end starters who were available on the market after he departed.
It had to hurt seeing All-Star Max Fried, formerly of the Atlanta Braves, land with the New York Yankees on a historic eight-year, $218 million contract.
Another pitcher they were linked to, Garrett Crochet, who at the time was with the Chicago White Sox, was traded to the Boston Red Sox.
Instead, the Orioles opted to build up their depth of starting pitching, signing veterans Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano.
While some fans were disappointed with that strategy, the team was fortunate to take that route since injuries in the early going have decimated their depth.
Baltimore already knew that Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells wouldn’t be ready for a few more months as they recover from season-ending injuries in 2024. Before camp even started, Trevor Rogers suffered a knee injury.
Their presumed ace, Grayson Rodriguez, went down with an injury in camp.
Chayce McDermott also suffered an injury, which set him back and knocked him out of the running for a rotational spot. In their season opening series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Albert Suarez landed on the injured list as well.
Right now, the Orioles have a five-man rotation of Zach Eflin, Morton, Dean Kremer, Sugano and Cade Povich.
Getting some of the injured players back throughout the campaign will certainly help, but starting pitching looks like a glaring weakness when compared to other contenders in the American League.
Baltimore has been predicted as a team that will be mentioned in a lot of trade rumors ahead of the deadline, and rightfully so.
They have the organizational depth to pull off a major trade with some talented prospects who aren’t currently on the Major League roster, such as Coby Mayo.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes the Orioles, who have, to this point, resisted including Mayo in any trade talks, will eventually change course and use him as the centerpiece of a trade package with the San Diego Padres.
“The Padres trade Dylan Cease to the Orioles for first baseman Coby Mayo and lefty Cade Povich,” the former MLB executive wrote as one of his bold predictions for the 2025 season.
Dylan Cease is the exact kind of front-end starter the team desperately needs to help put them over the top. He would move everyone else down in the pecking order to spots they are better suited for.
The best attribute he brings beyond production is durability, something Baltimore needs more of after seeing starter after starter hit the injured list.
Cease has made at least 32 starts in four consecutive seasons coming into 2025 and could be the last piece of the puzzle to make the Orioles into true contenders.