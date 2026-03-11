Dylan Beavers Gets Real About Making Orioles Roster

The Baltimore Orioles have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to quality players they can slot into their lineup in the 2026 season.

One of the most compelling is Dylan Beavers, who is currently the Orioles' No. 2 prospect. The former Cal Berkeley star played in 35 big league games last year and hit .227 with a .775 OPS and 4 home runs. While Beavers would almost be a lock to make most teams' Opening Day rosters, the Orioles' depth makes him one of the players who are on the cusp.

Although it's almost guaranteed that he'll be in the big leagues at some point this upcoming season.

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dylan Beavers | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Dylan Beavers Assesses Chances of Making Orioles' Roster

Beavers recently addressed his chances of making the Orioles' Opening Day roster, which was included in a March 11 article from Roch Kubatko of MASN.

“I think I have a better chance this year than I did last year. But I’m just trying to play hard and take it game by game, and at the end of spring, see where I end up, where they need me," Beavers said about his chances of making the Orioles' roster.

Beavers' chances of spending a full season with the Orioles might depend on his outfield versatility. This is why he has been getting reps at all three outfield positions, including center field, which he has seldom played to this point as a professional.

Dylan Beavers’ swing in slo-mo pic.twitter.com/NapjCV7uMf — Baltimore Banner Sports (@AllBannerSports) February 11, 2026

“I feel good out [in center field],” Beavers added. “I haven’t gotten a ton of reps in the last couple years out there, but I feel like the reads are a touch easier in center, just because it’s direct and straight on. I think just game reps and seeing balls off the bat is going to get me more comfortable as time goes on. I think if you can play good defense here, it makes it easier a lot of other places just because the sun and the high skies. I think the more reps I get in center, the more comfortable I’ll feel.

“It’s exciting just because the more positions I can play, the more opportunity there will be to help the team. I feel like versatility is important, and if they’re giving me a shot out there, I want to show them that I can play all the positions," he continued.

There's little doubt that Beavers will be an impact player for Baltimore in the near future. The question is whether this impact will be present on Opening Day.

