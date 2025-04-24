Brandon Hyde 'Really Happy' With Effort of Orioles Despite Third Straight Loss
This has been a nightmare start for the Baltimore Orioles.
The consensus outside thinking that predicted this starting staff would struggle has come to fruition, making the front office look foolish in a manner that calls into question the entire viability of this operation.
While the Orioles have dealt with injuries to many impact players, so have the New York Yankees, the team that is in first place and five games ahead Baltimore, who sits in last.
This was supposed to be a year where this young roster took things to the next level, with Gunnar Henderson firmly jumping into MVP contention, Adley Rutschman putting last season's second half struggles behind him, Jackson Holliday looking like the former top prospect and the rest of the lineup cementing themselves as part of the next great team.
Instead, the Orioles have been completely embarrassed on two occasions this week, getting humiliated with their 24-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday before turning around and mustering just one hit against the Washington Nationals during the 7-0 defeat in the series opener.
Baltimore needed to win on Wednesday, but despite having traffic on the basepaths throughout the entire contest, they ultimately lost 4-3.
The offensive struggles were on full display once again, going 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 men on base.
That game was enough to drive any fan crazy, but apparently it was encouraging to manager Brandon Hyde.
"I'm just really happy with our effort. I thought we played extremely hard. Everybody was into it. Nobody's satisfied with how we're playing. We were just a little short tonight, but really happy with how we played tonight," he said, per Brendan Mortensen of MASN.
That's been the message a lot of the time from Hyde during this prolonged stretch dating back to last year where his team has struggled. And based on some comments made by the fan base, they're just about sick of it.
He had some more color to this thoughts on the manner, stating, "We play baseball like that, we're going to win a lot of games ... We hit a lot of balls hard that we weren't rewarded for. I thought we took really good at-bats for the most part."
While he might be right about that, the Orioles need to produce results.
It's been a while since this team has consistently looked like one of the best in Major League Baseball, and at a certain point, the messaging has to stop being accepting of the results that have been on display.
Baltimore has time to turn things around, and if they hit the way they did on Wednesday while driving in more runs with runners in scoring position, they will put to bed many of the concerns surrounding them right now.
But until that actually is shown on a consistent basis, the feeling about this team will continue to be negative.