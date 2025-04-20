Did Orioles Hit Rock Bottom With Their Embarrassing Loss Against Reds on Sunday?
For those Baltimore Orioles fans in attendance on Friday who were booing the team when the score was 8-1 in favor of the Cincinnati Reds, they probably wished they could display another level of disgust based on how Sunday went.
In one of the most lopsided margins of defeat in Major League Baseball history, the Orioles were completely embarrassed to the tune of 24-2.
This ugly loss put every issue Baltimore has had this season on full display.
Their pitching was atrocious with Charlie Morton giving up seven earned runs. Relievers Cody Poteet and Cionel Perez came in and allowed five and three, respectively, before position players Jorge Mateo and Gary Sanchez were thrown into the fire.
The hitting was poor with only two runs scored on seven hits.
In fact, the Reds' eight and nine hitters both outproduced and outhit what the Orioles did as a team.
This is one of those losses that can be coined as rock bottom.
However, this might not even be the lowest Baltimore reaches.
While that is hard to imagine, especially because they likely won't lose by this margin again based on the fact that this was one of the most lopsided scores in MLB's history, this could be looked back upon as just a random baseball game in April if the Orioles turn things around.
But if they don't, and they continue to produce sporadic results, there is a chance they miss the playoffs.
And that would be rock bottom.
While many analysts and pundits expected Baltimore to take a step back this season after losing Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes in free agency, having the third-fewest wins in the American League and one of the worst run differentials in the sport while sitting three games under .500 is not acceptable based on how much talent is on this roster.
Yes, injuries have negatively affected them, and when some of their starting pitchers return, then they might be able to turn things around.
But until that happens, there is a chance this team continues to be one of the biggest disappointments in baseball.
So, while this scoreline is ugly and embarrassing, especially since it happened in front of their home fans, the Orioles can still sink lower if they don't start performing at a higher level.