MLB Insider Blasts Baltimore Orioles for Utterly Wasting Contention Window
The Baltimore Orioles are taking hits from fans and analysts after performing poorly to start the year and losing momentum many thought they had.
After a series of disappointing losses, the Orioles have fallen to fourth in the American League East, tied with the equally disappointing Tampa Bay Rays.
One MLB insider had much to say against Baltimore's front office, citing that money may be the biggest spoiler of what could have been a successful season for the Orioles.
Ben Verlander released his weekly episode on the Flippin' Bats podcast, highlighting the Orioles' reluctance to address their obvious issues on the pitching staff.
"The window is open, and the pitching is closed," Verlander states, plainly.
Verlander hit a couple of topics in the episode, saving Baltimore's predicament for the final few minutes of the episode. There, he really unloaded on the front office, explaining the Orioles weren't always as bad as they are right now.
A few years ago, the team looked pretty solid after bringing up phenomenal talent like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and others. The youthful group was promising. But as things progressed, the organization continually glossed over one crucial piece of the roster; pitching.
Verlander continued and shifted his focus to the pitcher the Orioles did have -- Corbin Burnes -- blasting Baltimore for letting the former NL Cy Young winner leave in free agency.
"You didn't extend Corbin Burnes. You didn't sign him in free agency," he stated. "You didn't sign anybody in free agency, besides Charlie Morton, who's old."
Verlander isn't trying to mask his obvious disgust.
He blames the front office and the front office, only.
He believes the team can play better than they have been, but only with the right roster support.
So, what does Mike Elias need to do to rectify this situation?
After not adding the requisite pitching help this past winter, Verlander believes there is nothing Elias can do to patch this up.
"Shame on Mike Elias, shame on this new ownership group that comes in, acting like they're ready to save the world. Shame on everybody besides the team on the field. They can't do anything about it."