Ex-Cubs manager makes sense as Orioles target
Several names have been floated as possibilities for the Baltimore Orioles’ managerial vacancy, but their actions last offseason could offer a hint toward one of the directions they might be looking.
As noted by Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner on Monday, former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross was considered for the Orioles’ bench coach position one year ago. That job ultimately went to another longtime catcher, Robinson Chirinos, and Ross sat out the 2025 season.
Ross, 48, spent 15 seasons behind the plate and wore seven different uniforms, winning World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and the Cubs in 2016. He was hired as Joe Maddon’s successor in Chicago before the 2020 season, without having any prior managerial experience.
In his first year as manager — which was shortened due to the pandemic — Ross led the rebuilding Cubs to a 34-26 record and a divisional title before getting swept in the wild card round. They finished under .500 in the next two seasons, but despite falling 10 games under in June 2023, Chicago stayed in contention until the final weekend, finishing with an improved 83-79 record.
Following the 2023 campaign, Ross was shockingly dismissed after the Cubs poached Craig Counsell from their division rival Milwaukee Brewers on a five-year, $40 million contract — a record for managers. Ross led Chicago to a 262-284 record during his four seasons at the helm.
Now two seasons removed from managing, Ross recently told The Athletic and The Associated Press that he is ready for his next opportunity. He added that he spent the past two years reflecting on what he would do differently as a manager, noting that he found he let his emotions get the best of him at times while fighting for his players in arguments with umpires.
Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic wrote Tuesday that Ross is an “intriguing possibility” for the Orioles, should they prioritize experience with their next hire. Baltimore previously chose a rookie manager — Brandon Hyde — in its last search, which happened during a rebuild. The Orioles are now one of a few teams with vacancies that carry win-now expectations, despite underachieving in 2025.
Entering this year, the Orioles had made back-to-back postseason appearances and were two seasons removed from winning an AL-best 101 games. But after stumbling to a 15-28 record out of the gates, Hyde was fired and third base coach Tony Mansolino was named interim manager.
Mansolino, 43, steered the Orioles to a 60-59 record the rest of the way, and they finished last in the AL East with a 75-87 record. Team president Mike Elias said on Sept. 29 that the interim manager will be a “real candidate” for the permanent job, but expects to talk to others as well, adding that experience will carry a lot of weight given their current situation.
The Orioles feature a talented young core of players, led by star shortstop Gunnar Henderson, catcher Adley Rutschman, and MLB’s No. 7 prospect, Samuel Basallo. They also have 2022 No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday at second base and a trio of high-upside arms in their starting rotation: Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, and Grayson Rodriguez, who was injured for all of 2025.
But there are also some other attractive job openings, including the opportunity to lead an Atlanta Braves team that has made the playoffs in seven of the last eight years and has multiple veteran stars on its roster. Ross, a Georgia native who played four seasons with the Braves, has already publicly expressed interest in interviewing for their managerial vacancy.
The Orioles are aiming to hire a manager as soon as possible, though no confirmed interviews have been reported. Other rumored external candidates include, but are not limited to, three-time Manager of the Year Bob Melvin, Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, Cleveland Guardians coaches Kai Correa and Craig Albernaz, and Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard Sr.