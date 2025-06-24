Brandon Young Joins Orioles Roster Ahead of Possible Start Against Texas Rangers
Baltimore Orioles’ journalist Matt Weyrich announced two roster moves via X (previously known as Twitter). Right-handed pitcher Brandon Young, who is likely to start against the Texas Rangers to close out the series, and Terrin Vavara. Vavara would likely be the team’s choice to replace Jordan Westburg if he ends up on the injury list again.
The Orioles have been dealing with a plethora of injuries since the week before opening day and it is continuing on. There are 11 on it currently six of which are pitchers.
Westburg has already spent roughly six weeks on the injury list this season with an injury to his hamstring. Now, he is possibly rejoining the list with an issue with his finger.
Young made his MLB debut on April 19 this season. In the two games of action that he saw in April he had an ERA of 6.23 with nine strikeouts in just over eight innings.
He’s been in the Minors for a little over five seasons now. This year, in seven games, he’s 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA, only three home runs, and 36 strike outs.
Vavara made his debut at the end of July in 2022. His 2023 season for Baltimore came to an end after an injury to his right shoulder and this was the last time he appeared in the Majors. He continued to rehab the shoulder and was able to play in 65 minor league games during the 2024 season.
This season he has a slash of .270/.372/.369 with 30 hits, nine RBI, and 18 walks. He’s able to play wherever he is needed (which is good since Westburg does as well), but has primarily been at second base. In the entirety of his Minors career (at second) he has only 12 errors, 348 assists and 248 putouts.
Baltimore is 15-8 in their last 23. They sit at the bottom of their division creeping up on the halfway mark of the season, but there are a lot of games left on the season. They clearly have the ability to scramble and are finding a groove as the season continues.
