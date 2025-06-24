Baltimore Orioles Slugger Likely To Be Traded Has Dominated All-Star Voting
The Baltimore Orioles could actually have a couple of representatives at the All-Star game this season, but one of them is likely to get traded shortly after.
MLB announced the latest update for the All-Star voting on Monday and it held good news for a number of Orioles players. There are two Baltimore stars within the top-two of their respective positions while five are still in the top 10.
Designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn is in the best spot on the team, leading his position group with 937,205 votes. That's the most by over 500,000. The gap is more than the second-place vote getter, New York Yankees youngester Ben Rice, has gotten in total.
O'Hearn could end up getting his first career All-Star nod and then get traded just a few weeks later. He's on the last year of team control and the Orioles have yet to fully establish themselves in the playoff race.
Second baseman Jackson Holliday is in second place for his position group with 806,133. Surprisingly resurgent Detroit Tigers star Gleyber Torres holds the lead with 1,133,888.
Holliday is still in a great spot, though, and could end up making the team as a backup. The budding superstar has taken massive steps forward in his sophomore campaign, but still has a ways to go before he is fully established.
Even though his numbers don't scream All-Star, a .259/.308/.404 slash line with eight home runs, his star power has already carried him far. It just goes to show just how popular he could be if he puts it all together.
The next-highest vote-getter for Baltimore would be catcher Adley Rutschman with 301,390, the seventh-most for a catcher. Like Holliday, he hasn't had the best of years but is also just very popular.
If the Orioles could take the next step as a team, they'd have some of the most popular players in baseball.
Superstar shortstop Gunnar Henderson faces a tough road to returning to the All-Star game. He's in ninth-place at that position with 295,354 votes. It's a tough position group and he hasn't had the best year, but he looks to be turning things around now.
The final three players to also finish in the top-10 are also players have been brought up in trade conversations recently: Ryan Mountcastle, Ramon Urias and Ramon Laureano. None of those three look to be in striking distance of making the All-Star game
