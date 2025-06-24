Maligned Orioles Starter Trevor Rogers Has Career-Best Performance
There's always a risk when it comes to making trades, and Mike Elias and the Baltimore Orioles were firmly feeling that after last year's deadline heading into this season.
With injuries mounting during the 2024 campaign and some underlying pressure existing to not waste the lone year of Corbin Burnes prior to him hitting free agency, the Orioles made two deals for starting pitchers; landing Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays and Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins.
The first worked out great with Eflin getting off to a hart start during his Baltimore tenure.
The second was an abject disaster, with Rogers getting sent to Triple-A Norfolk after four poor starts that resulted in him not making this season's Opening Day roster.
To make matters worse, when Rogers was out of the Major League spotlight, Kyle Stowers started to become a burgeoning star for the Marlins and Connor Norby looks like a foundational piece for that franchise, too.
However, the Orioles have gotten two great starts from Rogers this year, beginning with his two-hit scoreless outing in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on May 24 that culminated with his career-best performance on Monday.
Coming off a disappointing series loss against the New York Yankees, Baltimore had to rebound against an always-scary Texas Rangers lineup that has the ability to put up runs in a hurry.
Rogers was tasked with getting the Orioles back on track, and once again, he delivered.
The left-hander was brilliant, throwing eight scoreless innings where he gave up just three hits and no walks while striking out four batters.
It was the deepest he's ever gone into a start, and when he came off the field, the fanbase that once had very little good things to say about Rogers, gave him a standing ovation.
The resurgence of the veteran is coming at a perfect time.
Baltimore needs as much help as they can get from everyone on the roster, especially the pitching staff. So for them to see last year's trade deadline acquisition performing at the level they always believed he was capable of reaching, that is a major boost for a struggling unit that needs to get right if they're going to have any chance of getting hot and making the playoffs.
