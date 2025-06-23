Inside The Orioles

Orioles Place Maverick Handley on IL After Scary Collision, Call up Chadwick Tromp

Some roster moves had to be made by the Baltimore Orioles after their latest injury.

Brad Wakai

Jun 22, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) collides with Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley (98) at home plate during the second inning at Yankee Stadium
Jun 22, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) collides with Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley (98) at home plate during the second inning at Yankee Stadium / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles knew Maverick Handley could miss some time after he was involved in a scary collision at the plate with New York Yankees star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

With Adley Rutschman recently placed on the injured list, the last thing the Orioles could afford was another player going down and needing to be put on the shelf.

But, just like so many times in the past two seasons, Baltimore had to make a roster move because of an injury.

In an announcement made by the team, they revealed Handley has been placed on the 7-day concussion IL, a move that caused them to select the contract of Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Norfolk.

This will be Tromp's second stint with the Orioles this year, with him being previously called up in late-May for two games.

However, following his 0-for-4 showing, he was then designated for assignment before clearing waivers and electing free agency, only to re-sign with Baltimore and rejoin their organization.

Now, Tromp could have some runway to make an impact.

Rutschman is already being projected to be out through the All-Star break, and with Handley on the injured list because of the concussion, it will be interesting to see what he can do in the backup role behind Gary Sanchez.

As for the note on Ryan Mountcastle, moving him to the 60-day IL is more of a procedural thing.

The Orioles need to clear space on their roster, so giving him that designation is a way for them to do so without making additional moves.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

