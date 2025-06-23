Orioles Place Maverick Handley on IL After Scary Collision, Call up Chadwick Tromp
The Baltimore Orioles knew Maverick Handley could miss some time after he was involved in a scary collision at the plate with New York Yankees star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.
With Adley Rutschman recently placed on the injured list, the last thing the Orioles could afford was another player going down and needing to be put on the shelf.
But, just like so many times in the past two seasons, Baltimore had to make a roster move because of an injury.
In an announcement made by the team, they revealed Handley has been placed on the 7-day concussion IL, a move that caused them to select the contract of Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Norfolk.
This will be Tromp's second stint with the Orioles this year, with him being previously called up in late-May for two games.
However, following his 0-for-4 showing, he was then designated for assignment before clearing waivers and electing free agency, only to re-sign with Baltimore and rejoin their organization.
Now, Tromp could have some runway to make an impact.
Rutschman is already being projected to be out through the All-Star break, and with Handley on the injured list because of the concussion, it will be interesting to see what he can do in the backup role behind Gary Sanchez.
As for the note on Ryan Mountcastle, moving him to the 60-day IL is more of a procedural thing.
The Orioles need to clear space on their roster, so giving him that designation is a way for them to do so without making additional moves.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.