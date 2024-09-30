Breaking Down Why Baltimore Orioles Can Win the World Series in 2024
The Baltimore Orioles will be in the playoffs once again this season, as they will be hosting the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Round.
It has been a strange season for the Orioles this year, as they looked like one of the best teams in baseball to start the campaign. However, over the last few months, Baltimore has been a .500 baseball team.
Luckily, in the final week of the season, the Orioles got into a bit of a groove. With a lot of uncertainty about the team coming into the playoffs, it’s hard to predict what this team will be in the postseason.
If the Orioles play like they did to start the campaign, they can beat anyone. However, Baltimore has also shown that they can lose to anyone.
Recently, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com spoke about why Baltimore could win the World Series this season.
“The Orioles having Burnes for Game 1 stakes them a massive opportunity to win every series, and Zach Eflin is a very strong 2. The bats need to outslug the opponents, though, and by a considerable margin, because Baltimore's weakness in the bullpen is something opponents will try to exploit. The Orioles can be good. They have been good. They know what good looks like. Sometimes you just have to play that way to feel that way, and they haven't.”
Having Burnes set to start the series against the Royals is going to be a big advantage for the Orioles to start the Wild Card round. While the talented pitcher also had a rough stretch this year, he has been looking like his normal self of late.
What will really be important for Baltimore is to get the lineup going. This lineup has the potential to be the best one in baseball, but they have been inconsistent and struggling of late. However, with that type of talent, they can turn it on at any time.
Probably the biggest problem for the Orioles in the playoffs is going to be who will step up after Burnes and Zach Eflin in the starting rotation or bullpen. While the Wild Card series of three games sets up well for Baltimore, a longer series could expose their lack of talent in the bullpen and rotation.
A lot of things will have to go right for the Orioles to win the World Series this season based on the last few months, but anyone can get hot in the playoffs and make the final months of the regular season a distant memory.