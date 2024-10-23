Brother of Orioles Legend Seen As Candidate to Take Over Vacant Bench Coach Role
The Baltimore Orioles have been making a flurry of changes across their organization this offseason.
They will be searching to fill four open coaching positions after one of their co-hitting coaches left to take a job with a different organization, and the other was part of the three members of Brandon Hyde's staff who will not be back in 2025.
It didn't stop there, though.
The Orioles also will overhaul their advance scouting department and will have a new head athletic trainer next year following their decision to part ways with their long-time staffer.
Mike Elias and Hyde will be busy, especially when it comes to finding the skipper's new right-hand man after he decided bench coach Fredi Gonzalez would not be back.
Who might take over that role?
Roch Kubatko of MASN says Buck Britton, current Triple-A manager and brother of franchise great Zack Britton, could be considered for the job.
"I don't know who's on the list but Triple-A Norfolk manager Buck Britton, Tides hitting coach Mike Montville, upper-level hitting coordinator Sherman Johnson and director of player development Anthony Villa are logical candidates – though Britton also could enter the discussion for bench coach if the criteria doesn't include major league experience," he writes in response to who might be hired for the hitting coach role.
What really stands out, though, is Britton could be a real candidate for bench coach in the eyes of the insider.
He might be a secret to the national media right now, but within the organization and Major League circles, he is a rising star who could be getting his own managerial job in The Show soon.
Britton turned 38 years old this season and just finished his third campaign in charge of Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate where he already earned International League Manager of the Year honors in his short tenure.
Based on the relationships Britton established with many players on this Orioles roster who performed exceptionally well when they were in Norfolk under his tutelage, it seems like Hyde should take a real look at bringing him onto his staff despite the lack of Major League experience.
This is something to keep an eye on this offseason as Baltimore's skipper looks to put together his staff for an important year.