Can Baltimore Orioles Exploit Favorable Playoff Matchup vs. Royals?
If last week was any indication, the Baltimore Orioles are ready for the MLB Playoffs.
The Orioles closed out the regular season on a high note, going 5-1 over their final six games -- all on the road. After taking two of three from the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium to clinch a playoff spot, they swept the crumbling Minnesota Twins at Target Field, knocking them out of postseason contention.
Baltimore's success against the AL East champions and a team that nearly made the playoffs is a good sign heading into October. The Orioles' lone loss last week came against reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, which can certainly be forgiven.
In its five wins, Baltimore scored at least five runs in every game, getting its offense back on track after averaging just 2.7 runs over its previous 16 games.
The Orioles seemed to get their mojo back after scuffling for much of the second half. September was their first month with a winning record (13-12) and a positive run differential (plus-five) since June.
Baltimore played hard until the end, which should serve it well in the AL Wild Card Round against the Kansas City Royals. The Orioles earned home-field advantage and the luxury of lining up their playoff rotation, allowing ace Corbin Burnes to start Game 1 on Tuesday at Camden Yards.
The Royals, on the other hand, limped to the finish line. They lost nine of their last 13 games to end the year, with three of their four wins coming against the terrible Washington Nationals.
Kansas City has played terrible baseball for over a month, especially against good teams. It went 11-18 from Aug. 28 onward and won only one series against a team with a winning record -- the aforementioned Twins.
The Royals do not look playoff-ready. They're also starting Cole Ragans in Game 1, who has never pitched in the playoffs before.
Anything can happen in a short series, but Baltimore is playing like the better team right now and should be able to take care of Kansas City.