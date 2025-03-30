Career High Power Numbers Firmly in Play for Orioles Star This Season
The Baltimore Orioles have the game's next generation of stars in their organization.
It started with Adley Rutschman, the first overall pick of the 2019 draft whose Major League arrival really was the demarcating line from when this franchise turned things around to where they sit now as true championship contenders.
Then, it was Gunnar Henderson, the superstar infielder who won the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2023 and was in contention for his first MVP Award last season.
Factor in former consensus top prospect Jackson Holliday, 2024 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Colton Cowser who has prototypical outfield size and seemingly special slugging prospect Samuel Basallo, and there are five players in the mix who could become the faces of the sport.
Under the radar is Jordan Westburg, a former first-round pick turned top prospect in his own right.
When thinking about the Orioles, not many people would point to Westburg, but he has been one of the best stories coming out of the first series of the year, going 6-for-13 with three homers and three RBI across his first three games.
That's an incredible start, and after earning his first All-Star nod in 2024, Westburg is on pace to set career highs in power categories.
"It's just happening. Trying not to do too much up there. I've noticed some of my swings have been a little big, so in an attempt to shorten up, sometimes you just run into some balls," he said, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.
The most home runs and RBI he's had in a single season is 18 and 63 from last year, figures that were stunted by missing a month with a fractured hand.
While eclipsing those marks aren't something that will resonate on the national level, getting that type of production from another player in their lineup would be huge for Baltimore as they continue to have star after star emerge on this roster.
"Incredible. He's just a ballplayer. He plays his butt off every game he's playing. Gets huge hits, hits right and left, drives the baseball," manager Brandon Hyde said about his infielder.
Westburg is off to another great starter, and after his great showing in 2024, he is showing no signs of slowing down as he looks to have his best season yet.