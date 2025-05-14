Could Extra Day Off See Baltimore Orioles Back On the Right Track?
Things were not supposed to be this way for the Baltimore Orioles. Just two years ago, the team won 101 games and the American League East; last year, they finished second in the division, but earned the top Wild Card berth. It was supposed to be more of the same in 2025.
To this point, the season could not be much worse. The Orioles enter play Wednesday with a 15-24 record, good enough for last in the division, and with only one American League team holding a worse record, the Chicago White Sox at 13-29.
After the rough start to the campaign, however, Baltimore could have just been given a reprieve. The schedule held an off day on Monday of this week, and their contest with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday was one of the many taking place in the northeast to be postponed due to rain, giving them two consecutive off days. It's not much, but it could be enough to get the team back on the right track.
Extra Off Day Could Get Orioles Back On Track Behind Gunnar Henderson
Nothing has been clicking as it should to this point. Injuries have decimated the roster, a 35-year-old rookie has been the best starting pitcher in the rotation, and after starting the year late due to an injury, Gunnar Henderson came out of the gates slowly upon returning.
Henderson was not the only hitter struggling; the offense as a whole failed to find consistent success. The unit has been better of late, but still holds a .682 OPS, ranking 21st in MLB.
Henderson is just who the team looks to as the offensive leader. The shortstop proved he could serve in that role with his stellar 2024, which saw him bat .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs, 92 RBI and a 156 OPS+. It led to his first American League All-Star nod and a fourth-place finish in AL MVP voting.
April was not kind to Henderson after his return from injury. In 23 games, he batted just .228/.268/.413 with three home runs and five RBI. This month, however, the young star has batted .351/.400/.622 with two home runs and four RBI across nine games.
It has been a fantastic bounce-back to what is expected from Henderson. With the extra off day and the return to form from the key member of the team's lineup, the same may be seen from the Orioles in the near future.