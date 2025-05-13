Orioles Game Against Twins Postponed Due to Rain
The Baltimore Orioles have announced that their 6:35 pm EST contest against the Minnesota Twins has been postponed due to rain and there will be a doubleheader for both squads tomorrow. The first leg of the twin-bill will be played at 12:05 pm while the second game's start time has yet to be determined.
Both teams will be allowed to add a 27th-man to their active rosters for the day to assist with the added innings.
Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55 ERA) and Simeon Woods-Richardson (2-2, 4.01 ERA) were today's projected starters and it is yet to be decided if they will take the mound to start the first contest tomorrow. Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.24 ERA) and Tomoyuki Sugano (4-2, 2.72 ERA) still stand as projected starters for the rest of the series.
Fresh off a series win in Anaheim against the Angels, the O's still sit in the basement of the AL East with a well-below expectations record of 15-24. Baltimore has struggled mightily against teams with a win-loss record above .500, which the Twins have reached with a recent eight-game win streak.
The Twins have bested the Red Sox twice while sweeping the Orioles and Giants en route to their current winning stretch, trailing only the Cardinals (nine straight) for the league's best win streak.
Baltimore has struggled mightily through its first 39 games, mostly in part to poor pitching performances and well-known offensive pieces slumping through the early chunk of the season.