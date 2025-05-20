Despite Orioles Struggles, Jackson Holliday Appears to Be Turning Career Around
The Baltimore Orioles are having an absolute disaster of a season through the first two months.
After firing manager Brandon Hyde and potentially more names on the chopping block if things don't turn around, it looks like a long season ahead in Baltimore as this team tries to figure out its identity.
Pitching has predictably been a complete disaster in virtually all areas, and for the most part, the lineup which was billed as one of the most young and exciting in all of baseball has largely disappointed as well.
There has been a major bright spot though, and it could mean a key piece of the organization's future is finally coming along after a tough rookie season.
Jackson Holliday is Dominating at the Plate Right Now For Orioles
The former No. 1 overall pick and top prospect in baseball entered the league last season with an almost unfair amount of hype, and he had a hard time living up to it.
In a 60-game rookie season in 2024, Holliday slashed .189/.255/.311 with just five home runs and 69 strikeouts. He did not get off to a tremendous start this year either, but he has pulled his slash line to .273/.333/.441 with six home runs already in 41 games.
It's the last month in particular though that Holliday has really shined with four of those six home runs coming in the previous 25 games with an impressive slash line of .302/.381/.477.
Through the first 80 or so games of his career, Holliday looked like he was going to have a hard time living up to the impossible expectations of him.
It's taken some time, but he is coming along to the point where he might just be the next young star in Baltimore.
Holliday's development is not likely to save the Orioles nightmare of a season, however it is a major green flag for the future of the franchise.
There's a ton of season left for Baltimore and though things are not likely to see a major turnaround in the imminent future, Holliday has a chance the rest of the year to secure himself as an invaluable piece of the Baltimore core both now and moving forward.