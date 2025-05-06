Is Orioles Superstar Jackson Holliday Finally Putting Things Together This Year?
It has been a long first month and change of the season for the Baltimore Orioles where just about everything has gone wrong.
Sitting seven games below .500 and dead last in the division with pitching that has been the worst in baseball alongside a lineup that has drastically underperformed, there has not been much to cheer about for this team.
As the Orioles prepare to try to get back on track starting Tuesday night with a manageable schedule over the next couple of weeks, there's at least one reason to be optimistic.
Baltimore is comprised of seemingly endless hitters who were once highly rated youngsters, though perhaps no one entered the Majors with more hype than former No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday.
Over the first 60 games of his MLB career in 2024, it didn't quite happen for Holliday.
Slashing .189/.255/.311, there were some flashes but no overall consistency.
Entering his second season, the young 21-year-old has seemingly taken a huge leap, and day by day, he is starting to figure it out.
In 28 games this season, Holliday has slashed .273/.340/.443. He's also one longball away from already matching last year's home run total of five in less than half the plate appearances.
It's been the last couple of weeks in particular that have really started to spark optimism from fans that the former superstar prospect has arrived.
Over the last two weeks, which have included 11 games for Holliday, he is seeing the ball at an incredible rate, slashing a ridiculous .379/.471/.586 with 11 hits, six runs scored, two home runs and three RBI.
This past weekend saw Holliday hit his first multi-home run game of his career, which has started to really inspire hope that this could be the year he transitions from exciting rookie to a legitimate star big leaguer.
How many wins this translates to for the Orioles -- who have a laundry list of problems -- remains to be seen, but the fact that Holliday is starting to come along is a terrific sign for the future of the organization.