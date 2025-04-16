Do Orioles Have What It Takes To Continue Ascension With Established Core?
Over the last few years, the Baltimore Orioles have done a wonderful job of developing the young talent in their organization.
It is easy to select players who are considered high-upside when picking early in the draft. Helping them realize that potential, which so many franchises have squandered when given the opportunity, is a whole different animal.
The Orioles have succeeded in both realms, drafting players with incredibly high ceilings and helping them develop to achieve it.
Catcher Adley Rutschman, shortstop Gunnar Henderson, third baseman Jordan Westburg and center fielder Cedric Mullins have all been All-Stars. First basemen/designated hitters Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O’Hearn and outfielder Colton Cowser are all solid contributors.
There is still optimism for younger players such as outfielder Heston Kjerstad and middle infielder Jackson Holliday to reach their potential, with more incredible sluggers in corner infielder Coby Mayo and catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo waiting in the minor leagues.
Overflowing with young positional talent, the time is now for the front office to make a push to upgrade the roster around them.
That uncertainty is what has led to Baltimore dropping in the front office power rankings shared by The Athletic (subscription required) as part of their rankings and tiers series.
Last year, the Orioles were fifth, receiving 91 points and three first-place votes. This year, there were no first-place votes, and their point total dropped to 23, as they fell to No. 9 in the rankings.
“Baltimore is one of the few teams excelling in both hitting and pitching development,” one official said. “The biggest question is whether Rubenstein and (Mike) Elias will push more aggressively to win a championship during this competitive window.”
Based on how the first offseason under the ownership of David Rubenstein went, the answer to that question is still up for debate.
Yes, the Orioles increased their payroll again heading into the season, as they are up 120% since 2023. But it is how they are spending money that has left people scratching their heads.
Their starting pitching staff needed help, even when they had Corbin Burnes atop their rotation. When he left in free agency, signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, it became an even bigger need.
But instead of bringing in an ace to replace him, they went the depth route, signing Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano and Kyle Gibson.
The results, thus far, have not been great.
Baltimore has yet to lock any of their young stars into long-term extensions, something that other franchises around the league are doing with regularity to have some payroll control in the future.
Their window to compete is now with their stars, not even at arbitration. If they don’t push to make a big splash or two soon, they are going to miss out on the opportunity to capitalize and their front office is going to continue plummeting down the rankings.