Inside The Orioles

Does Orioles First Significant Trade Mean They Will Be Deadline Sellers?

The Baltimore Orioles just made their first major trade of the 2025 campaign, what does it say about their deadline plans?

Dylan Sanders

Mar 11, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; A detailed view of Baltimore Orioles baseball hats and gloves in the dugout during the first inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Mar 11, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; A detailed view of Baltimore Orioles baseball hats and gloves in the dugout during the first inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and the Baltimore Orioles just made their first significant trade of the season. Is this a sign of things to come?

Early on Thursday morning, Robert Murray of FanSided broke the news that the Orioles would be shipping reliever Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal then clarified that Baltimore would be receiving the No. 37 overall pick in this Sunday's draft.

More News: Orioles Send Star Reliever To Rival Rays in Early Trade Deadline Major Move

This is a confusing trade to parse through. On the surface, it appears that the Orioles may have given up on the season as they just traded away a solid reliever.

However, that is a very rich price to pay for the Rays, so this could have just been a spot where Baltimore just couldn't say no.

Baker is under team control through the 2028 season, which will carry him through the rest of his prime years.

The 30-year-old has posted a 3.52 ERA with a 1.096 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. He's a very solid reliever, but it's hard to pass up on another first round pick.

More News: Orioles Make Important Roster Decision After Baker Trade

This deal does seem to lean towards the Orioles having their eyes on the future. They now have the Nos. 19, 30, 31 and 37 selections before the second round of the draft. They also now have the most bonus pool money of the draft at $19.1 million.

Through 90 games, they sit with a 40-50 record. That puts them 12.5 games back in a competitive AL East and seven games out of an AL Wild Card spot.

While they could still fight back into Wild Card contention, the injury situations only continue to get worse, and their already abysmal pitching staff just lost one of the only steady guys.

With so much draft capital, a struggling roster and an interim manager, now seems like the time for them to start looking towards the future.

More News: Orioles Rookie Pitcher Pulls Off Extraordinary Feat Against Mets

Players that for sure are now on trade watch include designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn, outfielder Cedric Mullins and a number of different pitchers.

O'Hearn and Mullins are headed to free agency either way next season and would be two of the best bats available on the market.

Charlie Morton, Zach Eflin, Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto are among the pitchers on trade watch as they are also headed to free agency after the year is over.

Even guys with more than one season of team control like Felix Bautista and Ryan Mountcastle have been brought up in trade conversations.

The next few weeks just got a whole lot more interesting for Baltimore, even with the team not playing great baseball.

For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News