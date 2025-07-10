Orioles Send Star Reliever To Rival Rays in Early Trade Deadline Major Move
The Baltimore Orioles have completed a significant trade with their division rival Tampa Bay Rays which could be the first major sign of their deadline intentions.
According to a report from Robert Murray, the Rays have acquired Orioles star reliever Bryan Baker. He has been with Baltimore the past four seasons and been a solid reliever in their bullpen, but with the struggles the O's have had with injuries they needed to make moves and start to sell.
It was clarified by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic after the news broke that the return for Baker is the No. 37 overall pick in this weekend's MLB draft, which is Tampa Bay's competitive-balance pick.
Baker is 12-9 in his tenure for Baltimore and posted an ERA of career 3.70. In just over 177 innings pitched in his career he's tallied 200 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.20.
He is currently in the midst of his best season with an ERA of 3.52 and WHIP of 1.096, striking out 49 in 38.1 innings.
However, in his last seven games he is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA. His WHIP climbs to 2.60 in that period as he only struck out seven, but walked three.
Baker made his debut back at the end of the 2021 season and has spent most of his major league career in an O's uniform, but the Rays will now have control over him for the next three years.
With this trade the Orioles will now have the 19th, 30th, 31st, and 37th pick in the upcoming draft which will take place on Sunday.
Baltimore has been struggling, to say the least, with the plethora of players to join the injury list, specifically pitchers. This could be the first domino to fall for the Orioles if they are to take a selling strategy at the deadline here in a few weeks.
