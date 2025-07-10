Orioles Make Important Roster Decision After Baker Trade
The Baltimore Orioles traded away one of their better relief pitchers, Bryan Baker, to the Tampa Bay Rays this morning opening up a spot on their roster. Catcher, David Bañuelos, contract was selected from the Triple-A Norfolk in order to temporarily fill that spot.
MLB Trade Rumors reported on their roster moves also noting that left-handed pitcher Grant Wolfram will be joining the bullpen as a reliever for today’s double header.
This might be the only opportunity that Bañuelos gets, because the Orioles have a multitude of catchers on their injury list who will eventually come back.
Bañuelos made his major league debut back at the beginning of last season for the Orioles, but just in one game and has yet to see the majors since. He’s played in 363 games in the minors and has slashed a .210/.278/.346 up to this point.
Currently, on Baltimore’s injury list, there are four catchers. Adley Rutschman has been there since June 21 with a left oblique strain. He’s expected to return shortly after the upcoming All-Star break.
Gary Sanchez sprained his right knee in a game against the Atlanta Braves on July 5. The O’s don’t expect him to return until September.
Chadwick Tromp went on the 10-day injury list on July 1 after leaving the game early on June 30. His injury is listed as lower back tightness, but his expected return is still to be determined.
The last catcher who is still on the injury list is Maverick Handley. Although he was only placed on the seven-day concussion IL, his return is yet to be decided. Handley has had issues with concussions already, and they are being cautious about his return.
The Orioles are now home until the All-Star break taking on the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners.
