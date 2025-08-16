Ex-Orioles infielder reveals 'shock' reaction to getting traded at deadline
On July 31, the Baltimore Orioles traded third baseman Ramón Urías to the Houston Astros in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Twine Palmer.
This was a sad trade for many members of the Orioles community, as Urías had become a fan favorite during his tenure with the team. Since making his MLB debut with Baltimore in 2020, Urías hit .259 with a .728 OPS, 47 home runs, and 205 RBIs. He had also clearly become a staple and solid presence in the clubhouse, infusing the team with good energy.
Of course, losing players like Urías (who signed a one-year, $3.15 million deal with Baltimore before the season 2025 began) are the unfortunate casualties of a losing season, which rendered the Orioles sellers at the trade deadline.
Ramón Urías Gets Honest About Baltimore Orioles Exit
Urías spoke with Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun for an August 15 article. And when reflecting on getting traded by the Orioles, Urías admitted that he was in shock when Baltimore GM Mike Elias called him on the night before the trade deadline to inform him he had been dealt.
However, despite the initial shock of this deal, Urías went on to note that he thinks the trade worked out well for him at this point in his career, and that he has enjoyed his time in Houston thus far. He also noted that he's glad to be playing for a winning team again and feels that he's well prepared for helping Houston earn their postseason position because of his role in bringing the Orioles to the playoffs in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
The article concluded with Urías speaking highly of his time in Baltimore, saying that having been with the team from its rebuilding years to its successful past two seasons before 2025 was, "special".
Urías Ruins Brandon Young's Perfect Game Bid
Urías' Astros squad faced the Orioles on August 15, and Baltimore pitcher Brandon Young had a perfect game going all the way up until there were two outs in the eighth inning. Urías then came up to the plate and hit a weak ground ball toward the third base side, which Young fielded with his bare hand and rushed a throw to first base.
The throw was wide, which ended Young's perfect game bid. And since it was ruled an infield single for Urías, Young lost his no-hitter, as well, in what was still an extraordinary performance.
While it was probably bittersweet for Urías to do this against his former team, he did say after the game that he had no remorse, as it's his job to break up the perfect game in that scenario — despite his hit not being overly electric.