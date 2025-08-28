Orioles trade proposal would send Adley Rutschman to AL contender
In an August 24 article, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale took a clear stance when it came to standout catcher Adley Rutschman's future with the Baltimore Orioles.
"There will be no bigger position player on the trade block this winter than Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman became expendable once the Orioles signed 21-year-old catcher Samuel Basallo to a team-friendly eight-year, $67 million contract that won’t pay him more than $1 million annually until 2029. Basallo, their prized prospect who made his MLB debut just five days before agreeing to the contract, is the first player to receive a contract extension since GM Mike Elias joined the Orioles in 2018," Nightengale wrote.
Nightengale later added, "Look for [Rutschman] to be wearing another uniform come spring training."
Nightengale isn't the only person to note that it seems like trading Rutschman this offseason is a likely scenario at this point. However, the finality with which he's speaking will not be an easy pill for Orioles fans to swallow.
Adley Rutschman Trade Proposal with Top AL Team Turns Heads
One would imagine that the Orioles would get a good return for Rutschman, despite his offensive regression over the past two seasons. In an August 27 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer cooked up a hypothetical trade package that would send Rutschman to the Detroit Tigers in return for two compelling prospects.
"Trade Proposal: Detroit Tigers get C Adley Rutschman; Baltimore Orioles get RHP Troy Melton (Tigers No. 5), RHP Jaden Hamm (Tigers No. 11)," Rymer wrote.
When explaining why Rutschman is a fit for Detroit, he added, "The Tigers have gotten solid production at catcher in 2025, and Dillon Dingler has a lot to do with that. He has a solid .745 OPS and 11 home runs. Yet whereas his defensive skills are genuinely strong, Dingler's offensive profile is built upon a volatile approach. He basically doesn't take walks (4.5 BB%) and he swings and misses a lot, so Detroit should be skeptical of his future as a regular."
Rymer continued, "Even in what has otherwise been a lost year, Rutschman still has better-than-average walk (10.6) and strikeout (15.8) percentages. As they have the fifth-lowest walk-to-strikeout ratio in the league, the Tigers should want those qualities."
He also noted that one reason the Tigers would probably balk at this deal would be that Detroit doesn't need a major producer behind the plate, and those prospects might be too much to part with, given Rutschman's struggles at the plate.
Regardless of whether Detroit expresses interest, it will be fascinating to see what Baltimore does with Rutschman this offseason.