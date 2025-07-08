Forgotten Orioles Starter Has Turned Corner With His Recent Performances
The Baltimore Orioles have fallen short of expectations in just about every way possible so far this season, and the pitching staff has been no exception to this unfortunate trend.
A number of injuries combined with lackluster production from just about everybody else has meant that the Orioles have been forced to cycle through a number of options on the bump in an attempt to gain some sort of continuity.
One of the latest moves Baltimore made in this regard was recalling left-hander Trevor Rogers back to the MLB level on June 17th.
The southpaw was acquired at last year's trade deadline from the Miami Marlins, but only managed to turn in a 7.11 ERA across the four starts he made for the team over the back half of 2024.
This lackluster showing led to the Orioles moving him down to Triple-A Norfolk to start 2025, where he was mostly solid for the Tides.
When a double-header back in May forced Baltimore to call up and extra arm for a spot start against the Boston Red Sox, though, Rogers finally got the second chance opportunity he had been waiting for.
The lefty tossed 6.1 innings of shutout ball against the Red Sox, a performance that ultimately led to the team giving him the extended look he's received over the past several weeks.
It's pretty safe to say that his dominant showing against Boston wasn't a fluke, as Rogers has arguably been the Orioles best starter since rejoining the team back on June 17th, as highlighted by the Baltimore Sun's Jacob Calvin Meyer..
Across the four starts he's made over this stretch, Rogers has put up a stellar 1.57 ERA and 0.87 WHIP, and has struck out three times as many batters as he's walked.
This past Sunday was the lefty's best start yet, as he clocked in 6.2 innings of shutout work against the Atlanta Braves, racking up six strikeouts in the process.
Rogers' success has also translated into success for Baltimore as a whole curiously enough, as the team has gone 24-15 since he was added back to the big league clubhouse.
It's clear that something has clicked for Rogers in his second stint with the O's, and whatever that is has him playing some of the best ball of his career.
It will be interesting to see how long his hot streak continues, and what effects this will in turn have on the team a whole.
