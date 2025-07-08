Forgotten Orioles Starter Has Turned Corner With His Recent Performances

Trevor Rogers’ starts this season:



6.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO

2.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 SO

8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO

5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 5 SO

6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SO



That’s a 1.57 ERA and 0.87 WHIP.



And the Orioles are 24-15 since his season debut in Boston.