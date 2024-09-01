Former Baltimore Orioles Star Prospect Has Historic Start for Miami Marlins
If the Baltimore Orioles had the chance to walk back one of the trades they made at the MLB deadline, there's at least one move that is beginning to look regrettable.
As MLB's Brian Murphy looked through the best additions from the deadline, the Orioles found themselves on the wrong side of a trade.
Baltimore was desperate for starting pitching and decided to pay a hefty price to the Miami Marlins in order to add one. They moved young position players Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers to the Marlins in exchange for the southpaw Trevor Rogers.
While Stowers' time in Miami has been forgettable, Norby's start has been historic.
The rookie set a Marlins record with six extra base hits over his first six games. He's slashing a very nice .318/.388/.591 slashing line now through 11 games.
It looks as though a new uniform has been the wakeup call that he needed. His MLB career had gotten off to a forgettable start, which made the idea of trading him feel a little bit better. He was the No. 5 prospect in their farm system.
He had a great season with the Orioles Triple-A affiliate, slashing .297/.389/.519. His Major League career had a small sample size of nine games, but he only put up a .188/.188/.406 line to start things out.
It's not too surprising to see a Baltimore prospect start slow, though. It must sting a little bit for the front office to see him having such quick success in a new spot.
Stowers has been essentially the exact opposite story as his teammate. He had a .306/.297/.500 slashing line over his first 19 games this season.
He wasn't as surprising to see moved as he has struggled to crack the lineup consistently for the last couple of years with the Orioles.
His Miami career hasn't been too great, so far, as the outfielder has put up a .205/.275/.289 line over his first 27 games.
Even outside of what their former players have done, the trade has been regrettable based on what they've gotten in return themselves.
Rogers got shelled in his first four outings with Baltimore with his ERA ballooning to 7.11. The team has already cut their losses and moved him down to the minors in hopes he can settle down.
Not only did that not work, it went as poorly as one could imagine. He gave up 10 runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings of work.
The trade has certainly not gone how anyone with the Orioles had hoped it would.