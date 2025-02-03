Former Baltimore Orioles World Series Champion Passes Away at 72
One of the Baltimore Orioles former players has sadly passed away.
Rich Dauer, the second baseman on the 1983 World Series-winning team, has died at the age of 72 in an announcement made by the Orioles.
After starring at USC in college, helping them win the College World Series in 1973 and 1974, he was drafted by Baltimore with the 24th overall pick in the 1974 draft. He quickly moved up the minor league system through impressive hitting, and in 1976, he made his Major League debut.
Dauer was a solid player in the late-1970s and early-1980s, accruing a bWAR of 2.0 or higher every season from 1979-82.
During the 1983 season, Dauer begun to decline as a player, seeing his batting average go from .280 the year prior down to .235, while also seeing his bWAR reduced from the 2.1 to 0.2.
However, he was still an important piece of the puzzle when it came to winning the franchise's third-ever World Series title, playing excellent defense throughout his career.
Dauer still holds two American League records that were set in 1978 with 86 consecutive errorless games and 425 straight errorless chances, impressive numbers that will be hard to beat in today's day and age.
He was inducted into the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame in 2012. He was the 12th member of that championship team to be given that honor.
While Dauer didn't have a decorated career with awards or All-Star selections, he was an important part of this franchise who helped them get back to glory on top of the baseball world in 1983.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.