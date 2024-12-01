Former MLB Exec: Baltimore Orioles Should Pursue Intriguing Trade Package
Depending on how much money the Baltimore Orioles front office is willing to spend, they may need to play to trade players and prospects for proven Major League talent.
While the ideal scenario would be to hang onto what they have and sign high-end free agents, it remains uncertain if that's possible for the Orioles.
Baltimore has the funds to spend and the prospects to move, so this may be the perfect time to improve the roster into one of the best in Major League Baseball.
If they lose Corbin Burnes, the Orioles will be in desperate need of another ace-caliber starting pitcher. There aren't many in baseball better than the right-hander, but if they found another high-level level arm and added an average starter, Baltimore should have a decent rotation next season.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic, a former MLB general manager, provided a trade pitch to help Baltimore accomplish just that.
Bowden said if he were the Seattle Mariners, he'd offer the Orioles pitcher Luis Castillo for infielders Coby Mayo and Ryan Mountcastle, in response to a question in his recent mailbag. In Bowden's eyes, that would allow the Orioles to pursue a less-costly starter in free agency.
"If I’m the Mariners, I’ll offer you Castillo for Coby Mayo and Mountcastle. As an Orioles fan, would you make that swap? Then Baltimore could sign either Sasaki or Fried in free agency."
If the Mariners made this trade it might come as a bit of a surprise. Seattle has a rock-solid rotation but needs upgrades in other areas. Trading Castillo for Mountcastle and Mayo, who didn't find much success in his short MLB debut, might be seen as questionable.
Mayo has been considered a trade candidate around the league this winter. Still considered the No. 8 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, the soon-to-be 23-year-old slashed .098/.196/.293 with 22 strikeouts in 41 at-bats.
It would clearly be unfair to give up on Mayo based on that sample size. He still projects as an All-Star potential player, which means he not only has value to the Orioles but to others in a potential trade.
Regarding Castillo, his stuff has been excellent on the mound since he debuted in 2017. The right-hander posted his worst ERA since 2021 but managed to post a 3.64 even in a down year.
Castillo also struck out 175 hitters in 175.1 innings
This is the type of trade the Orioles should look to make if they lose Burnes. Still, there's no guarantee that Seattle would take this type of package, especially with Castillo not hitting free agency until 2028 and still on a relatively cheap contract for his production.