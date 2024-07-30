Baltimore Orioles Slugger Listed in 'Might Get Traded Tier' by MLB Analyst
The Baltimore Orioles have been active ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They have completed two deals already, as they are pulling off an impressive balancing act.
Despite their place in the standings, atop the American League East with a 63-44 record, they have been buyers and sellers. Seeking upgrades for their pitching staff, they acquired Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays for a trio of prospects outside of the organization’s top 10.
Their second trade was completed with the Philadelphia Phillies. Outfielder Austin Hays is heading to the City of Brotherly Love in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache.
The Orioles could be done after those swaps, but rumors continue to swirl around them. MLB writers have urged the team to make an even bigger splash for their starting rotation, making a push for Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.
Somewhat surprisingly, it is an established player from their lineup who ESPN’s MLB senior writer David Schoenfield believes could be on the move. On the morning of the MLB trade deadline, he put together a piece putting players into three tiers.
Tier 1 was players most likely to be traded. Tier 2 was for players who might be traded and Tier 3 was for the least likely players to be on the move. In Tier 2 was Baltimore’s starting first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.
“Mountcastle's name has been floated as a trade possibility as the Orioles have other options for first base: Ryan O'Hearn, Coby Mayo, Heston Kjerstad. Mountcastle is making $4.1 million this year and would be due an increase in arbitration -- a salary for a player the Orioles won't necessarily need next year. His trade value might be minimal, however, thanks to a .308 OBP and much better numbers against left-handed pitchers,” Schoenfield wrote.
Under contract through 2026, Mountcastle should have some value to a team looking to add some right-handed pop to their lineup. He has 13 home runs and 23 doubles this season with a slash line of .276/.318/.448.
Those numbers jump considerably when facing left-handed pitching, as Mountcastle crushes southpaws. His slash line in 115 plate appearances against lefties is .308/.495/.852.
Several teams would love to add a bopper like that to the middle portion of their lineup. Schoenfield mentioned the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers as the best fits for Mountcastle.
All of those teams have also been linked to Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays. Mountcastle wouldn’t cost as much as Diaz to acquire in trade and would be a nice upgrade for the teams that miss out on the Rays slugger.