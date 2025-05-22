Former MLB Exec Reveals Advice He Gave Orioles’ Mike Elias After Firing Brandon Hyde
The Baltimore Orioles made a huge move recently, firing manager Brandon Hyde.
He is the third coach to lose his job this year, following the Pittsburgh Pirates' firing of Derek Shelton and the Colorado Rockies moving on from Bud Black.
All three of them were relieved of their duties because of their lack of success on the field. But, only Hyde was managing a team that had legitimate playoff aspirations and the ability to be a contender this year.
The Orioles are the most disappointing team in baseball to this point. Their playoff odds are in the gutter, and the team will likely be selling at the trade deadline.
General manager Mike Elias, who should be on the hot seat after the disastrous results their offseason additions have yielded, has to make the most of a bad situation.
There are several players on the roster who would have value on the trade market despite the lack of overall team success.
Turning those trade chips into more future assets is important to help get the franchise back on track.
But, the most important task that Elias will assume at the end of the year is finding the team’s next manager.
Former MLB executive Jim Bowden shared some of the advice he gave Elias after they made the difficult decision to move on from Hyde as the manager.
"It's not about who you fired, it's about who you hired to replace him,” Bowden said during a recent appearance on Foul Territory, via their account on X.
The game plan that was put in place during spring training has not panned out and it led to someone losing their job. It is now up to Elias to identify someone who can come in and make the most out of what is a very talented roster.
Pitching is their No. 1 concern, and the lack of talent on the mound should fall upon Elias and his staff. Their offseason decisions were questioned and have been worse than even the most pessimistic of predictions.
That is why Bowden, if he were running the show for the Orioles, would look outside of the organization for the next manager.
A new voice and direction are needed for the team because things are approach rock bottom in Baltimore.