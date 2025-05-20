Former MLB Exec Says Pressure on Orioles, Mike Elias to Make Most of Bad Start
The 2025 MLB regular season has been a disaster for the Baltimore Orioles, who are falling woefully short of expectations in every facet of the game.
Their pitching staff, namely the starting rotation, has been abysmal.
Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson are both in the running as the biggest free agent busts of the winter.
Morton has been going through role changes since five awful starts led to him being removed from the rotation. But, at least he is still on the team. Gibson was designated for assignment after only four starts because of how poorly he performed.
Reasons Besides Pitching That Baltimore Orioles Have Struggled
While the pitching has received all of the headlines, the lineup is not without blame.
Their big additions to bolster the offense, outfielder Tyler O’Neill and catcher Gary Sanchez, haven’t provided much positive production.
The young core has regressed, with catcher Adley Rutschman struggling. Infielder Jordan Westburg and outfielder Colton Cowser are both on the injured list.
All of those struggles have culminated in a 15-30 record, putting the Orioles in last place in the American League East. Only the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies have fewer victories than Baltimore.
Their poor performance has also cost their manager, Brandon Hyde, his job, which will be filled in the offseason.
All eyes and attention will now turn to general manager Mike Elias, the architect of what has been an underwhelming roster.
His seat should be heating up since it was his signings that put Hyde in such a tough spot on the field.
To get some of the heat off of him, former MLB executive Jim Bowden believes Elias has to aggressively sell some of the team’s assets, should they not start performing better on the field, in exchange for several prospects.
"If this team doesn't turn around and win, you've got to take these five or six assets that you have and turn them into 12 prospects,” Bowden said during an appearance on Foul Territory, via X.
The team may not be performing at a high level, but several individuals would garner a lot of interest on the trade market ahead of the deadline.
It will be something worth keeping an eye on since Baltimore’s playoff hopes seem to already be in the gutter.